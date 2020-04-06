Coronavirus cases in Wilton up to 73, transfer station guidance

WILTON — The number of residents in Wilton who have tested positive for the coronavirus is up to 73 as of Sunday night.

Statewide, there are 5,675 reported cases of the coronavirus, Fairfield County has 3,053 or 54 percent of them. There have been 189 deaths in Connecticut, with two reported so far in Wilton.

Beginning Monday, April 6, drop-off services at Wilton Town Hall and the annex will be available only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both buildings will be closed on Wednesdays and Fridays. Drop box hours at the annex will remain as three hours from the department’s normal start, while drop box hours at town hall will be reduced to 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Use of Wilton’s Transfer Station on Mather Street has doubled since the coronavirus outbreak and a map with instructions has been posted on the town’s website to offer new users guidance on how to use the transfer station.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a new executive order, 7U, on April 5, which provides protection against lawsuits for health care workers, including nursing homes and field hospitals, for “acts or omissions undertaken in good faith in support of the state’s COVID-19 response.”

The governor’s office noted similar protections exist for first responders, including police, fire and EMS personnel.

The order also prevents health insurance companies from charging their clients more for out-of-network emergency services, and prevents hospitals from charging uninsured patients more than Medicare would for their COVID-19 treatment.

