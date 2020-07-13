Coronavirus cases in Wilton trend upward

Signs such as this one from Atlanta, Ga, offer advice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Signs such as this one from Atlanta, Ga, offer advice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Atlanta Beltline Photo Photo: Atlanta Beltline Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coronavirus cases in Wilton trend upward 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Despite a statewide shift downward, Wilton is continuing to see a spike in coronavirus cases.

There were two new cases of the virus reported on July 9 in Wilton, according to a report from the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health.

This brings the town’s total to 226 cases, 19 additional since June 16 and 26 more since May 19.

There have been 41 reported deaths in Wilton, no change since June 16, and 4 additional since May 19.

“Our growth rate for cases during Phase 2 is not where we want to be as we look towards school starting next month,” said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice in a message on the town’s website.

She noted that Wilton is trending the opposite of the state and Fairfield County. “During Phase 2, Wilton averaged .82 new cases per day. During Phase 1, Wilton averaged only .25 cases per day. The Phase 2 rate is 228% greater than the Phase 1 rate. During Phase 2, Fairfield County and the state each experienced a decline in their average new cases per day of 61 percent and 65 percent, respectively,” she said.

Statewide, as of July 10, there have been 47,287 total reported cases of the coronavirus, there are77 currently hospitalized, and 4,348 total deaths attributed to the virus.

Vanderslice reiterated that residents should heed safety precautions in order to prevent the spread of the virus. “Maintaining social distance and wearing a face covering are the most effective means we all have of reducing the spread. Please be vigilant. Watch your distance. Wear a mask/face covering. Wash your hands,” she said.

Click here to sign up for The Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com