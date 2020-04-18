Coronavirus cases in Wilton top 100, Fairfield County growth

WILTON — The number of coronavirus cases in Wilton is slowly increasing, with 101 reported as of Friday, one more than the day before.

Statewide there are 16,809 laboratory-confirmed cases with 7,146 or 43 percent in Fairfield County.

The death toll has risen to 1,036, with 797 in Fairfield County and Wilton’s count remaining at 11.

Governor Ned Lamont is exploring when the time would be right to reopen non-essential businesses int he state and has come up with the following benchmarks:

A 14-day decline in confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Mass testing, contract tracing and self-isolation.

An adequate supply of protective equipment.

Continued social distancing.

Adequate health care capacity.

In her recent message on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice discussed the 14-day decline benchmark, noting Fairfield County is continuing to have significant case growth, with 46 percent growth in just the last five days.

“Growth in Wilton and the surrounding suburbs has slowed, but growth in Stamford and Bridgeport is strong,” she said.

Average daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17:

Bridgeport, 13%

Stamford, 8%

Darien, 1%

New Cannan, 3%

Norwalk, 4%

Ridgefield, 2%

Westport, 1%

Weston, 2%

Wilton, 2%

Fairfield County, 9%

“Again, the data supports the need to continue to behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well,” she said.

Vanderslice said Wilton residents serviced by the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps are transported to Norwalk Hospital.

“The hospital wants you to know when a COVID-19 patient arrives to Norwalk Hospital with serious symptoms, they will be treated at Norwalk Hospital. As patients are recovering, if there is a need, patients may find themselves being moved to Danbury Hospital,” she said.

