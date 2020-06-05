Coronavirus: Wilton youth sports, library guidelines coming

WILTON — As hospitalizations due to the coronavirus decrease statewide, in Wilton the number of reported cases of the coronavirus has remained at 204 for the past two days.

Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 33 patients to 373. Fairfield County hospitalizations decreased by 8 to 126.

The number of deaths in Connecticut due to the coronavirus has risen by 18 to 4,007. Deaths in Fairfield County rose by 4 to 1,293. Lives lost in Wilton remain at 35.

There are currently 43,239 reported cases in Connecticut, with 15,133 laboratory confirmed and 702 probable cases in Fairfield County. There are 233 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

In a message on the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said the Department of Economic and Community Development has committed to releasing the guidelines for reopening of youth sports and libraries on June 5. “Each of those businesses and organizations should also expect hard work to recreate the way they do things,” she said.

Phase 2 reopenings in the state scheduled for June 17 (moved up from June 20):

Accommodation (no bar areas), gyms, fitness and sports clubs, all personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors), outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people), outdoor amusement parks, movie theaters, bowling alleys, social clubs, pools, all museums, zoos, aquariums, restaurants (indoor dining, no bar).

Previously opened during Phase 1:

Eat-in restaurants (outdoor dining only), hair salons and barber shops, offices (though remote working is still encouraged), retail stores, malls, museums, zoos, university research, outdoor recreation businesses.

