Coronavirus: Wilton schools remain open

Cider Mill School, along with the rest of Wilton schools, will remain open.

WILTON — In a letter to parents on Monday evening, March 9, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith reaffirmed that Wilton schools will remain open despite a Wilton resident’s presumptive positive test for COVID-19. That person, described only as a man between 40 and 50 years old, is being treated at Danbury Hospital.

Smith acknowledged the situation is fluid and said each day requires the ability “to adapt and demonstrate flexibility in this time of uncertainty.”

“Throughout all of this, please know we are committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our school community,” he said, adding the district has placed a dedicated page on its website for general information about COVID-19 as well as tips and strategies for speaking to children.

Smith said the district’s information comes not from the state but from the Wilton Health Department, which has confirmed schools should remain open. Neither he nor anyone on his staff, he said, knows any details about the presumptive positive person’s name, address, occupation or marital status. He said the district does not believe holding school poses a risk to students or staff.

Although school remains in session, all school-sponsored activities including field trips, clubs, intramurals and most athletics have been canceled through Friday, March 13. The only exception is for sporting events, such as tournaments, that cannot be rescheduled.

Wilton High School will not give the SAT as planned on Saturday, March 14. For students who were registered to take the test, school officials are in communication with the College Board and will have information in the coming days about where and when they can take the test.

Before- and after-school child care offered by Wilton Continuing Education continues to take place.

The decision to limit non-classroom activities is to reduce the opportunity of exposure to possible illness, Smith said.

All building use after the school day by outside groups has also been postponed to allow the custodial staff to perform deep-cleaning measures. Both school and bus staff are using a product called Q.T. 3, which is left on hard surfaces such as desks and paper towel dispensers for five minutes before being wiped off.

Students in the lower grades — Pre-K-5 — will wash their hands after arriving at school and before and after lunch. Older students are being encouraged to self-monitor and wash their hands frequently.

Parents are advised to not send their child to school if they are not feeling well. Parents of children who have serious medical conditions are advised to consult with their health care provider.

Should school need to be closed in the future, staff is working on how to use technology in grades 3-12 to lessen any disruptions in learning. For younger students, staff members are preparing hard copy materials that would be available for them to take home.

To read the entire letter, click here.