Coronavirus: Wilton businesses open as usual

WILTON — Although people are out and about in town, Wilton retailers are noticing things are a little quieter in town than usual and they want people to know they are open for business.

According to Camille Carriero at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, a number of businesses in town are taking steps to allow customers to shop without being exposed to other people.

“Many are going a step above and allowing people to text or call in orders and then they just hand them over,” she said. For example, Sweet Pierre’s will take orders online or by phone, pack them up and even bring them to a customer’s car.

Wilton businesses specifically identified in the Chamber’s newsletter are:

B Chic - Open for normal business hours will deliver locally for no charge.

Classically Cate - Open for normal business and accepting online, text and phone orders.

Cooks Nook - Open for normal business hours.

Open House - Open for normal business hours.

The Painted Cookie - Open for normal business, accepting text orders at 203-529-1233, no cash payments until further notice, online payment available and accepts Venmo, Apple and Google pay.

Signature Style - Open for normal business and accepting phone-in orders.

Village Market- Open for normal business hours.

Sweet Pierre's- Open for normal business hours.

Wilton Hardware- Open for normal business hours and accepting phone-in orders.

Customers may visit a store’s website for more information.

The Chamber also reports that as of now, all local restaurants are open for normal business hours and Wilton Restaurant Week, scheduled for March 16-22, will take place. Twelve restaurants will be participating:

Aranci 67

Bernard's of Ridgefield

Bianco Rosso

Cactus Rose

Craft 14

Little Pub in Wilton

Lombardi's Trattoria

Marly’s Bar and Bistro

Mediterraneo

Milestone Restaurant

Parlor Pizza and Bar

Red Rooster Pub

The Schoolhouse

Wilton Pizza