Coronavirus: Wilton Food Pantry seeks help, donations

With Comstock Community Center closed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wilton residents are asked to make donations for the town's food pantry at police headquarters in Wilton.

WILTON — With Comstock Community Center, home of the Wilton Food Pantry, being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, alternative plans have been made to collect and distribute food.

Sarah Heath, director of Wilton Social Services, has extended a plea to the community on behalf of the food pantry.

Because there is currently no access to Comstock, there is a significant need for just about everything the food pantry typically stocks, she said.

Most critically needed are non-expired, non-perishable donations. Donations are being accepted in the lobby of the Wilton Police Station, behind behind town hall at 240 Danbury Road.

A makeshift food pantry has been set up on the exterior of Comstock by the lower-level entrance and those in need can access necessary items there.

“In typical Wilton behavior, people are emailing me asking how they can help. I am referring them to help with food or household items and to Stay at Home in Wilton to volunteer,” Heath said.

For questions or more information, contact Heath at Sarah.Heath@wiltonct.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com