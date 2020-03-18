Coronavirus: Walk-ins banned at Wilton hair, nail salons

Philip Salon & Spa, one of several hair salons in Wilton has been ordered to operate on an appointment-only basis until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic. Philip Salon & Spa, one of several hair salons in Wilton has been ordered to operate on an appointment-only basis until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coronavirus: Walk-ins banned at Wilton hair, nail salons 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — To combat the spread of the coronavirus, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has ordered all nail salons, hair salons, and barbers in Wilton to operate on an appointment-only basis.

This was Vanderslice’s first executive order following the town’s Declaration of Local Civic Preparedness Emergency which was enacted on Monday.

“The actions are necessary to mitigate the local emergency in order to require social distancing and limit the interaction of potentially exposed persons to COVID-19 virus,” Vanderslice stated in the order.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, March 19.

“These are businesses which often provide walk-in service. This was done to reduce the number of people waiting for service,” Vanderslice said in a statement that followed.

She noted that the number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut had increased to 68, with 48 of those in Fairfield County. Several of them were related to a gathering that occurred in Westport before the virus was known to have hit the state. “A vivid reminder of why we shouldn't be gathering right now,” she said.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com