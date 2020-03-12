Coronavirus: Public schools plan for possible extended closure

WILTON — Following the announcement that Wilton Public Schools would be closing indefinitely due to concerns about the coronavirus, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith reached out to parents Wednesday evening.

The schools were closed — as well as Comstock Community Center and Trackside Teen Center — by the Wilton Health Department after it was discovered the parents of one or more students had been in direct contact with someone believed to be positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

“This closure may be for a few days or longer as we work in coordination with local and state agencies to assess the situation and plan for next steps,” Smith said.

He also said school officials do not have information to share regarding which school or schools the children attend or the activities they or their parents may have taken part in.

While the schools are closed, all classrooms, bathrooms, group spaces, common spaces and hard surfaces are receiving a deep cleaning and thorough disinfection, he said.

While they were not ordered to close, Our Lady of Fatima Academy and The Montessori School, have also closed at least through Friday, March 13.

Parents are being instructed to keep their children home, take their temperature in the morning and evening, and call their doctor if their child has a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Learning

While the district has taken steps to plan for children to continue their educations at home, that plan will not be implemented this week. Smith said staff is considering the best time to initiate the plan and, should the schools be closed for an extended period, families will be notified when distance learning will begin.

Smith’s letter confirmed the SAT at Wilton High School has been canceled and any entry forms students may have received for the test that was to be given on Saturday, March 15, should be ignored. The College Board, which administers the test, is expected to reach out to students, but it should be noted an “unprecedented number” of testing closures have taken place nationwide.

Plans for students taking advanced placement courses are still being worked out. AP teachers met Wednesday to plan meaningful learning activities that could be conducted electronically in the face of an extended closing.

Families with questions may direct them to:

Assistant Superintendent Charles Smith (curriculum and instruction) at smithc@wiltonps.org.

Assistant Superintendent Andrea Leonardi (special services) at leonardia@wiltonps.org.

Director of Human Resources and General Administration Maria Coleman (emergency operations) at colemanm@wiltonps.org.

Families may also reach out to their child’s building principal.