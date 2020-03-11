Coronavirus: GoFundMe site raises over $50K for Wilton patient

The Wilton man, hospitalized with COVID-19, holds his twins in a photo that was posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.

WILTON — A GoFundMe site to raise money for the family of the Wilton man hospitalized with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has raised more than $50,000 as of March 11.

Nearly 750 people have donated on the site that was created yesterday by the man’s wife and has a goal of raising $75,000.

The man, who began showing symptoms after returning from a work-related trip to California, then developed pneumonia and is in the intensive care unit at Danbury Hospital in a medically induced coma. He is on a ventilator and his condition is guarded.

“We’re just waiting to see how his body fights this illness,” his wife told Hearst Connecticut Media.

In the meantime, the woman and her sons have been quarantined in their home for two weeks. The woman said she and the babies haven’t shown any signs of the illness.

“I am floored by the support we have received in such a short time,” his wife wrote on the site.

“When my husband wakes up he is going to be so touched by the outpouring of love and support by family, friends, coworkers, strangers, and the community. I will be posting updates regularly regarding his progress in fighting this virulent virus.

“He is still in the ICU, comatose, and on a ventilator. Danbury Hospital arranged for me, the boys, and his parents to video conference into my husband’s room tonight to see his face and tell him we love him. I believe he can hear us.

“The doctors have warned me that this is going to be a marathon, and not a sprint, and we will be with him in whatever way we can, every step of the way. We love you!” she concluded.

