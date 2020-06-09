Coralville lifts curfew imposed imposed after looting

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The City of Coralville lifted on Tuesday the curfew it had imposed earlier this month in response to looting and vandalism.

“I would like to thank Coralville residence for their patience and compliance with the curfew,” said Coralville Mayor John Lundell in a statement. “While it was not what any of us wanted, it was effective in curbing violence in our community.”

Coralville announced the curfew on June 1. The move came less than a day after the arrests of nine Corridor residents, property damage and looting, The Gazette reported.

The Iowa Freedom Riders, a group which has been making demands on behalf of protesters in Iowa City, had identified the end of the curfew in a recent request.

“As the curfew is lifted, I encourage the community to remain peaceful so that we can continue the had work toward change that has begun and give our full attention to the important issues without distraction,” Lundell said.