Cops: Man destroyed items, punched security guard at SoNo mall

A Norwalk man has been charged in an incident that occurred Monday night at SoNo Collection. A Norwalk man has been charged in an incident that occurred Monday night at SoNo Collection. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Cops: Man destroyed items, punched security guard at SoNo mall 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NORWALK — A city man has been accused of causing the disturbance that trashed the Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department Monday at The SoNo Collection.

Jason Gilbertie, 42, of Butler Street, has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.

According to a police report of the incident, witnesses reported a man was “destroying all of the items in the store” and punched another person around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said Gilbertie punched and threw items at a security guard when he was confronted.

Another security guard used pepper spray to try to subdue Gilbertie, police said.

Norwalk police said they arrived and took Gilbertie into custody after a brief struggle.

Police said there were false reports that shots were fired during the incident. It was not clear from the police report, however, if a gun was pulled out. Police on Monday night had also described the incident as a fight.

A video posted on Facebook showed display cases and racks toppled over in the Bloomingdale’s cosmetics department. The mall remained open, but Bloomingdale’s was closed Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Bloomingdale’s said, “it is our policy not to comment to subjects related to litigation.”