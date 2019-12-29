Cops: Bethel man stole $50k in jewelry from Wilton homeowner

WILTON — The Wilton Police Detective Division arrested Lucio Balthazar Gonzales, 33, of Midway Drive in Bethel near his home during the early morning hours of Dec. 24, charging him with larceny in the first degree.

The investigation stems back to Feb. 10 when Gonzales was working to assist a Wilton resident with preparing a home for sale and providing handyman tasks. Police say Gonzales stole over $50,000 in jewelry from the homeowner.

An extensive investigation had detectives obtain search warrants for the accused's DNA and compare the profile against evidence left at the crime scene. Gonzales’ DNA was a match and an arrest warrant was then issued by the Stamford Superior Court.

Gonzales was processed and held in lieu of a court set bond of $250,000.00. He was arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 24.