Cops: 3-year-old killed when pickup truck crashes into SUV

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A speeding pickup truck driver struck multiple vehicles in Philadelphia and then crashed into an SUV stopped at a traffic light, killing a 3-year-old girl in the SUV and injuring three of her relatives.

The crashes happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, city police said.

The woman driving the pickup was identified Thursday by the Philadelphia District Attorney's office as 28-year-old Brionna Wright of Montgomery County.

District attorney's spokeswoman Jane Roh said in a news release that Wright will be charged with third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide while driving under the influence as well as reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other charges.

Philadelphia jail information did not show whether Wright had been booked as of Thursday afternoon. Several phone numbers listed under her name were out of service.

Police said Wright was trying to flee the scene of earlier crashes when she struck the SUV carrying the girl, her 7-year-old sister, mother and grandmother. Bystanders performed CPR on the 3-year-old before she was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

“Just as we are wearing masks to protect others from COVID-19 infection, so should we consider the safety of others every time we get behind the wheel,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wrote in the release. “I urge Philadelphians not to confuse emptier streets and fewer pedestrians with license to speed or drive while intoxicated.”

The older child, mother and grandmother were all treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. At least two people from the earlier crashes were also treated for minor injuries.

Wright appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said, and a gun was found in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for blood tests and for treatment of unknown injuries.