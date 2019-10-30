Coping with loss during the holidays

The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time, especially for adults who are struggling to cope with grief and loss. Wilton’s Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is sponsoring a workshop on Getting through the Holiday Season after a Loss.

The workshop will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and again on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The workshops will be held at the nursing agency’s new offices at 22 Danbury Road.

The workshops will be led by interfaith minister, the Rev. Kyle Austin, and Sheila Russo, LSW, a grief and bereavement counselor with the nursing agency.

“In these workshops we will discuss feelings of grief and sadness that well up particularly during the holiday season,” said Austin. “We will explore ways to promote healing as well as discuss strategies for coping with stress and loss during this emotionally fraught time of year.”

The workshops are open to the public and there is no fee to participate but advanced registration is required. For additional information, or to register, call 203-762-8958, ext. 316.