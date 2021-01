SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff's deputy has been fired after arresting a Black man who was collecting signatures to form a tenant organization in a neighborhood, authorities said Friday.

"We hold ourselves to high standards of professionalism to the communities we protect," Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said. “When we are right, we are right. When we are wrong, we admit we are wrong. On January 2, we were wrong.”