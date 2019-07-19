Cool off in Wilton: YMCA opens for free this weekend
Community members looking to beat the heat can head over to the Wilton Family YMCA at 404 Danbury Road where its 50-meter pool, Kiwanis Pond, and Splash Pad will be open at no charge on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.
CEO Bob McDowell said anyone who wants to take a swim and cool off —member or not —is welcome, free of charge. Kiwanis Pond is not just for swimming, you can have a splash on the water inflatable or take out canoes and paddle boats too. Young kids will enjoy the coolest playground —the Y’s Splash Pad (water shoes required). The 50-meter pool will be open for recreational swimming.
Guests may check in at the beach gate, show an ID and sign a guest waiver. Aquatics staff will be on site as lifeguards will be administering swim tests so everyone is safe.
Hours are:
Kiwanis Pond and Beach, and Splash Pad: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
50-meter pool: Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m.