Cool off in Wilton: YMCA opens for free this weekend

The Wilton branch of the Riverbrook Regional YMCA is opening its facility for free to community members looking to cool off from this weekend's expected heatwave.

Community members looking to beat the heat can head over to the Wilton Family YMCA at 404 Danbury Road where its 50-meter pool, Kiwanis Pond, and Splash Pad will be open at no charge on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

CEO Bob McDowell said anyone who wants to take a swim and cool off —member or not —is welcome, free of charge. Kiwanis Pond is not just for swimming, you can have a splash on the water inflatable or take out canoes and paddle boats too. Young kids will enjoy the coolest playground —the Y’s Splash Pad (water shoes required). The 50-meter pool will be open for recreational swimming.

Guests may check in at the beach gate, show an ID and sign a guest waiver. Aquatics staff will be on site as lifeguards will be administering swim tests so everyone is safe.

Hours are:

Kiwanis Pond and Beach, and Splash Pad: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

50-meter pool: Saturday, noon-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m.