Cooking homemade salsa, pepper jellies, fruit butter

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) \u2014 Jason Turner is not afraid to try. Anything, really. When he sees a problem to solve or a person doing something interesting, his first thought tends to be, \u201cIt can\u2019t be that hard.\u201d And then he goes for it. \u201cThe worst you can do is screw it up, throw it away and then try again,\u201d Turner said. By weekday he\u2019s a technical service engineer for a natural gas company, but on weeknights and weekends he\u2019s in his kitchen in Franklin, whipping up his \u201cworld famous\u201d spicy salsa, pepper jelly or chow chow, which is akin to a relish. He works to use as much local produce as possible, picking peppers from his own garden and persimmons from his brother-in-law\u2019s tree to add to his mix of jellies and jams. \u201cI use whatever fruit I can get my hands on,\u201d Turner said. He pours them into jars, slaps his label on it and prepares it for shipping or for his booth at the latest local market, selling as Grand P\u2019s World Famous Homemade Goods. Turner, 55, named his company after what his grandson, Dexter, calls him. The nickname is short for grand p\u00e8re, French for grandfather. It all started with his wife, Mary. She loves salsa and eats it regularly. After she\u2019d run out a few times and didn\u2019t make it to the store to buy more, Turner had his usual thought: \u201cIt can\u2019t be that hard to make salsa.\u201d He began testing recipes and got it just how they liked it, with big chunks of tomatoes and not too much liquid. \u201cI\u2019d make a big batch and load up the cabinets,\u201d he said. Mary was set, and the extra would go to friends and family as gifts, especially around the holidays. He was handing out jars every time he tried something new, and finally they talked him into selling them. \u201cWhat does it hurt to try?\u201d he said. His first one was a booth in December at the Bayou to Main Market in Franklin and was pleasantly surprised to find his marmalades and salsas selling. \u201cPeople like knowing it\u2019s homemade,\u201d Turner said. \u201cI think a big draw is knowing it\u2019s made local.\u201d When at the Franklin farmers market a lot of conversations start off about ingredients and turn into \u201cI think you knew my mom and dad,\u201d he said with a smile. \u201cThere\u2019s a lot of that; there\u2019s some kind of connection,\u201d he said. Turner also has success beyond Acadiana by sharing his offerings on LinkedIn, earning him orders as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania so far. His top sellers are his spicy salsa and his andouille, which comes with a tongue-in-cheek label that states \u201canimals were definitely harmed in the making of this,\u201d and one of his newer items, black bean and corn salsa, is on the rise. Turner is always looking for new ideas and recipes to try or try again. He\u2019s looking forward to going back to boudin, which he hasn\u2019t quite mastered yet. He\u2019s got the flavor right, but it comes out too dry, he said. And with his satsuma tree blooming again after a barren season last year, he plans to have marmalade to spare.