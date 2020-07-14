Convicted of manslaughter, man wants legal fees waived

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges is asking the Minnehaha County Commission to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees.

With credit for time served in a juvenile detention center, Alex Lingor was given 65 days in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and distribution of marijuana to a minor following the 2017 death of 15-year-old Kareem Cisse.

The teen was killed when he crashed into a tree while Lingor was chasing him for stealing some marijuana.

In a letter to the commission, Lingor said he's is in the process of purchasing a home in Sioux Falls with a friend and is unable to move forward with the transaction because of the lien the county is holding against him, the Argus Leader reported.

County commissioners are scheduled to consider the request for the lien forgiveness during their meeting Tuesday.