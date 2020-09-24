Convicted ex-speaker of House lands new job helping homeless

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, who spent time in federal prison for campaign finance violations, has been hired by an agency that serves the homeless.

Gordon Fox has been named housing development manager at Crossroads RI, agency spokesman Mike Raia told WPRI-TV on Thursday.

“Crossroads has a longstanding commitment to helping people start over and get back on their feet, and we support efforts that give formerly incarcerated individuals opportunities to pursue meaningful work,” Raia said in a statement. “Mr. Fox’s skills and experience in development are well-suited for our needs. Crossroads RI’s housing development efforts help ensure that families and individuals at risk of becoming homeless can find a safe, affordable place to live.”

The former Democratic lawmaker who served as speaker from 2010 until March 2014, pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery, wire fraud and tax evasion for accepting a bribe of more than $50,000 while a member of the Providence Board of Licenses, and for using more than $100,000 from his campaign on personal expenses.

He spent 2 1/2 years in prison until he was released in August 2017 to a halfway house in Pawtucket. He remained on probation until February.