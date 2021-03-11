Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio's successor

PHOENIX (AP) — Civil rights lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice are seeking a contempt of court hearing against the sheriff of metro Phoenix for a backlog of 2,000 internal affairs investigations that each take an average of 500 days to complete, marking the second sheriff from the agency to face allegations of failing to comply with court orders in racial profiling cases that led to overhauls of its traffic enforcement and internal affairs operations.

The lawyers said in a filing Wednesday that Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s office was out of compliance with a requirement that such investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which office at the agency handles the cases. They argued a contempt finding would help ensure compliance with the 2016 court-ordered overhaul of its internal affairs operations, which had been criticized for biased decision-making and shielding sheriff’s officials from accountability under Penzone’s predecessor, Joe Arpaio.

In his last year as sheriff, Arpaio was found to be in civil contempt for ignoring a 2011 court order in the racial profiling case to stop his traffic patrols targeting immigrants in the United States illegally. Once out of office, Arpaio was found to be guilty of criminal contempt for the disobeying the judge’s order, though he was spared a possible jail sentence for the misdemeanor conviction thanks to a 2017 pardon by then-President Donald Trump.

The lawyers seeking a contempt hearing against Penzone said failing to investigate internal affairs complaints on a timely basis harms the class of Hispanic motorists who are covered in the profiling lawsuit, because those officers can continue interacting with them while the investigations are pending.

The attorneys argued the extended length of the investigations has resulted in lost evidence — such as diminished memories — that make it more likely that misconduct will not be confronted and may dissuade people from coming forward with complaints. They also said a community advisory board set up to help improve trust in the sheriff’s office has noted that it’s questionable whether it should encourage people to file complaints when the process is so flawed, according to court records.

“In short, when the internal investigation and discipline system at MCSO remains in a dysfunctional state by quantitative and qualitative measures, the plaintiff class cannot be assured that there will be accountability for misconduct that affects them,” the attorneys wrote.

Penzone’s office on Thursday declined to comment on the request for a contempt hearing.

His office instead pointed out that, despite the criticism about the high volume and slowness of the cases, it has been deemed 100% compliant in the first stage of its internal-affairs overhaul and around 90% compliant on the second stage.

The 2016 internal affairs overhaul stripped the agency of some of its autonomy over internal affairs. Transfers of employees in and out the internal affairs unit are now required to be approved by the monitor. More training was required for supervisors. And the sheriff’s office is required to investigate all complaints of officer misconduct, even those made anonymously.

An official who is monitoring the sheriff’s office on behalf of the judge in the profiling case has found Penzone’s office to be out of compliance with the requirement to complete the investigations in a timely manner. The official also has criticized Penzone for failing to fill new internal investigator positions and has said the slowness in closing the case was unacceptable for both members of the public and officers awaiting the findings.

In the past, Penzone has said his office made warnings two years ago about the growing caseload. However, its own suggestions for confronting the problem — such as allowing a statute of limitations on complaints and closing cases in which the subject of the investigation is dead or no longer working for the sheriff’s office — were rejected, he said. Penzone had said the court’s orders have created a slow process for change.

Penzone also has said the sheriff’s office, unlike other police agencies, doesn’t have the option of treating minor violations differently than serious misconduct. The sheriff’s office has said it has hired new investigators and created positions designed for retired internal affairs investigators, but the low pay and the difficulty of passing background checks have led to a small number of qualified candidates.