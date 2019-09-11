Construction worker fatally struck by backhoe in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died in Florida after being struck by a backhoe.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the man died Tuesday morning in Clearwater.

Police say the man was part of a crew that had been clearing land for a town home development.

Dunedin Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the worker dead at the scene. Authorities haven't released the worker's identity, pending the notification of the worker's family.

