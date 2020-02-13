https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Construction-worker-electrocuted-and-killed-at-15053598.php
Construction worker electrocuted and killed at building site
A construction worker died when he accidentally hit high-voltage wires while working in a cherry picker in a suburb of New York City, authorities said.
Bronx resident Alejandro Manuel Caisaguano Pellisa, 26, was electrocuted and killed Wednesday in New Rochelle, police said. He was working on a building exterior when he accidentally hit the wires.
The New Rochelle Buildings Department and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating.
View Comments