Connecticut’s state quarantine list is up to 19

Delaware is among three states added Tuesday to an advisory covering anyone traveling from states with high COVID infection rates to Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

The list is now at 19 and the mid-Atlantic state is the first in the Northeast to join the list requiring visitors or people returning to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival here.

Oklahoma and Kansas were also added to the list Tuesday and no state was dropped, Gov. Ned Lamont and the govenors of New York and New Jersey announced.

Delaware, a popular weekend destination known for its beaches, is within a few hours drive from most of Connecticut, indicating the virus is creeping back toward the Northeast. Connecticut has reported low infection rates and declining hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.

The list also includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The travel advisory, implemented two weeks ago, is mostly voluntary in Connecticut. New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened fines for noncompliance.

Lamont said Monday that travel from out-of-state visitors has declined since the quarantine.

“I did talk to a number of the airlines, and they’ve had double the number of cancellations that they have anticipated,” Lamont said. “There are many fewer people coming form Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, now even California than there was before.”

Lamont said the three states have pushed social media advertising about the advisory in infected states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas, garnering more than 1 million impressions. The advisory is announced in every airport in the region, and on every flight, and New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports require visitors from covered states to sign a form stating their plans for quarantine.

“I think people know that this region, not just Connecticut, is being very strict on the quarantining and it is discouraging a lot of out-of-state visitation from those states,” Lamont said.

He said there is no plan to add a testing site at Bradley International Airport, though that had previously been discussed. There are more than 130 testing sites in the state.

“Anyone who needs a test doesn’t have to travel far to get one,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer, who said he’s not aware of any major airports with testing.

States are added to the list based on two criteria — a new daily positive test total higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent or higher positive test rate over a 7-day rolling average.

