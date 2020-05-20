Connecticut town votes to seek immediate reopening of businesses

Cromwell leaders have voted to ask Lamont to allow businesses in town to open immediately, instead of abiding by the governor's orders for a phased-in approach that began Wednesday.

The town council voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct the town attorney to draft a resolution making the request.

Mayor Enzo Faienza said local, small businesses have been devastated by the state's coronavirus-related closure orders, while large retail chain stores have been allowed to stay open. He said businesses should be allowed to reopen if they follow state guidelines.

Faienza called for the town council meeting in response to a last-minute order by Lamont on Monday that barbershops and hair salons would no longer be on the list of businesses allowed to reopen beginning Wednesday. The governor delayed the opening of those shops until June 1.

Lamont said Tuesday that he is working closely with cities and towns and wants them to continue following orders to ensure public health and safety.