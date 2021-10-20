Connecticut lawmaker arrested, accused of COVID funds misuse

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state legislator who works as an aide to the West Haven City Council is being accused of creating a company that received more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds for services that were never provided.
Rep. Michael DiMassa, a Democrat, was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday morning and charged with fraud. He appeared in federal court in New Haven and was later released on a $250,000 bond. The lawmaker's arrest comes a week after the city's mayor raised concerns about possible fraudulent spending of the city's share of federal pandemic funds.