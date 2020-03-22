Connecticut casino furloughs over 5,000 employees

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) —

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in Connecticut:

CASINO SHUTDOWN LEADS TO MASS FURLOUGHS

A Connecticut casino that closed this week has furloughed its workforce of more than 5,000 employees.

Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket closed to the public Tuesday night for two weeks. After the closing, Local 2121, the union representing table-games dealers, told its 1,200 members the casino would not agree to offer paid leave, The Day reported Saturday.

Union president John DelMonte said in a statement that the union is “very disappointed" and was only given 24 hours' notice to notify its members of the furlough. The union has been helping members apply for state unemployment benefits.

Foxwoods' president and CEO John James said the casino is making decisions based on several factors, including employee and guest safety and guidance from state leaders.

“We value and respect all of our Team Members and want to do what is best for them and the business such that we can all come out of this in a manner that allows us to recover,” James said in a statement.

___

At least 29 additional Connecticut residents have tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 223 as of Saturday evening.

More than 3,100 tests have been conducted in the state to date. Approximately 43 people are hospitalized and there have been 5 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.