Connecticut advisors to meet Monday to discuss school system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) —

Members of an advisory group on easing Connecticut's coronavirus shutdowns are weighing what to do about schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a meeting Monday on the state education system and its ability to reopen.

Connecticut's public schools closed March 17.

Late last month, Lamont, a Democrat, announced plans to begin gradually lifting restrictions on businesses and activities.

Connecticut officials on Friday released detailed protocols on how restaurants, retail stores, hair salons and other businesses can reopen beginning May 20. Lamont has stressed that they don’t have to reopen if they don’t feel prepared.

As of Saturday, Connecticut had reported over 2,900 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, with some 1,300 people currently hospitalized statewide.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.