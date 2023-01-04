Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn in for second term

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was sworn into office for a second four-year term, promising growth and opportunity for the children of the state while remarking on the importance of the state's peaceful transition of power.

“I look at what’s going on in Washington over the last couple of years and over the last couple of days, and it just reminds you (to) pay attention to democracy and celebrate when we get it right. And part of democracy is the regular transition of power and that’s what we’ve been doing here today and it’s the one time I’m really glad we’re the ‘land of steady habits,'" he said, referring to a phrase long associated with Connecticut.

Lamont's inauguration took part as the speakership in the U.S. House of Representatives remained in doubt.

As he embarks on a new term, Lamont faces a larger majority of fellow Democrats in the General Assembly and a rosier state budget picture compared to when he first took office in 2019, given the state's record cash reserves and a projected $1 billion operating surplus.

But the Democrat, who easily won reelection in November after guiding Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic, also faces pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to address the state's continuing affordability issues, including high housing costs, taxes and the continuing impacts of inflation.

Lamont, who turned 69 on Tuesday, has said he wants to consider ways to build upon past efforts to make the state more affordable, pledging in November “to make more policy changes like these” after signing legislation to extend the state's 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday and other provisions.

The wealthy former cable TV executive took the oath of office at the Gov. William A. O'Neill State Armory before holding his State of the State Address before a joint session of the newly minted General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. His running mate, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who presides over the state Senate, also was sworn in for a second term.

In a brief address after his swearing-in, Lamont referred to the challenges he faced guiding the state through the pandemic, as well as the challenges his predecessor former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who was on hand for the inauguration, faced when the mass shooting shooting occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

“Life is sometimes what happens when you’re making other plans," said Lamont, who said he was quoting John Lennon. "It could be the knee-knocking recession. It could be a horrible shooting tragedy. It could be a pandemic. And in our job as governors is to get through it, think about Connecticut as our family and work together as one.”

While the state Capitol building was fully open for the first time since the pandemic, with lawmakers' family members filling the House and Senate chambers, Lamont's inaugural celebrations were more muted. Space in the armory was limited and attendees were greeted by a large sign urging them to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lamont's office had urged people who have any symptoms to avoid attending the day's events.

Lamont was not feted with a parade, as in previous inaugurations, but received a 19-gun salute and will be the star at the planned inaugural ball, to be held across the street from the state Capitol at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center.

Besides Lamont, the state's all-Democratic contingent of constitutional officers were scheduled to be sworn into office. It also marked the opening day of the new legislative session.

