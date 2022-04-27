Connecticut Democrats reach deal on state budget, tax cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his fellow Democrats in the General Assembly announced Wednesday they have reached a broad agreement on a revised one-year state budget proposal that includes nearly $500 million in tax reductions, including the continuation of the 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax cut until Dec. 1.
The $24.2 billion plan, slated to take effect in the midst of the election season on July 1, also includes substantial new spending for mental health programs for children and early childhood programs, which have struggled to pay workers competitive wages while ensuring services are affordable to families, lawmakers said.