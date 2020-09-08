Confusion arises about absentee ballot applications in Wilton

There apparently is some confusion about absentee ballot applications for the coming election.

According to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice’s office, Town Clerk Lori Kaback continues to receive applications for absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary. This application cannot be used for the Nov. 3 general election.

Electors wishing to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 contest must submit an application for this election.

Anyone who recently submitted the primary absentee ballot application they received this summer, should resend an application for the Nov. 3 election.

Absentee ballot applications for Nov. 3 will be mailed to voters beginning this week. Each application contains a unique ID.

“We encourage you to return that application and only that application specific to you,” Vanderslice said. “Please do not share your unique ID application with another voter.” Doing so, she said, will delay application processing.