Concerns raised about discharges at state-run hospital

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Disability rights organizations as well as public officials are raising concerns about Rhode Island's efforts to reduce the patient population at a state-run medical facility that treats residents with long-term medical and psychiatric needs.

Dr. Normand Decelles Jr., who recently retired from the Eleanor Slater Hospital's Zambarano campus in Burrillville after 20 years, wrote an open letter that said the state was trying to save money by discharging patients who have few, if any, care alternatives.