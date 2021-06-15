Compromise reached on separating abortion, health services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — House and Senate budget negotiators reached a compromise Tuesday on a provision meant to ensure that taxpayer money isn’t indirectly used for abortion.

The House-passed budget included language that would require family planning programs that get state money for contraception and STD screening for low-income women to both physically and financially separate abortion services from the rest of their offerings. The Senate removed that provision, but under the compromise, a clinic would either lose funding or be required to physically separate the services only if a review of its finances showed comingling of funds.