Company seeks public input on Hawaii solar array project

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A power company is seeking public input on a proposed solar array it says will generate enough electricity to power an average of more than 14,200 households.

West Hawaii Today reported Monday that Juwi Inc. is seeking community input on its solar energy project to be located on Hawaii Island land owned by BIVWR Investment LLC in South Kohala.

The company plans to host an open house Wednesday to garner public feedback on the project.

The Boulder, Colorado, company says the array would be no taller than 7 feet (2 meters) but comprise 200,000 to 250,000 solar panels that track the sun as it crosses the sky.

Juwi says the proposed 55-megawatt array would generate about 162.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

