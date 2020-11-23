Community rallies to support Wilton Pizza manager battling cancer

Alfredo LoPresti, shown here in March at Wilton Pizza & Pasta with assistant manager Wil Zavala, is suffering from inoperable pancreatic cancer. A GoFundMe page has been established for the long-time manager of the popular pizzeria.

WILTON — Regular patrons of Wilton Pizza will have noticed someone missing when they go in to pick up a pie, sub or other Italian favorite from the restaurant’s menu.

Long-time manager Alfredo LoPresti has not been working since being diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer. To help him and his family, a GoFundMe page has been established for the long-time manager of the popular pizzeria.

“He is a loving, dedicated and hardworking person who always gave nothing but 100 percent to the restaurant, his family, friends, his employees and customers — who also became his family,” fundraiser organizer Helena Paz said on the GoFundMe site. As of Monday, more than $16,000 had been pledged.

“Alfredo is a wonderful person. Very unique. They broke the mold when they made him,” Wilton Pizza owner Matt Criscuolo said.

He described LoPresti as “generous of heart, kind spirited, selfless, trustworthy, dependable, giving, and so many more things.

“We are all saddened by this terrible news of his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. There are no words that can express my grief or my gratitude for him. So many things impressed me about him and he did have a big impact in my life in so many ways and for that I am grateful. I can’t even imagine the grief and sadness that his wife and son feel.

“Alfredo ‘was’ Wilton Pizza and … he will be sorely missed and we all love him very much.”