Community invited to join in parade for Wilton Meadows heroes

WILTON — Wilton Meadows invites the community to participate in a parade on Wednesday, May 27, in honor of Heroes’ Week. This event will honor the facility’s staff that has worked through the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will leave from the Allen’s Meadow parking lot on Route 7 at 2 p.m., led by the Wilton Police Department. Members of the community are invited to join in their cars which they may decorate, and beep their horns and wave as they make their way through the Wilton Meadows campus. Staff will be outdoors or by the windows.

“It is about saying thank you to all the staff for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic,” said Jessica Cioffi, who is organizing the parade.

Isolated from her family during the pandemic, Cioffi was surprised with such a parade for her birthday in April.

“I will never forget how that parade made me feel inside,” she said. “I want to be able to give that same feeling to the staff at Wilton Meadows.”

The parade caps a week of events for staff at Wilton Meadows that includes Tiki Tuesday, an ice cream truck, popcorn, raffles, T-shirts and a selfie booth that will be up all week.

