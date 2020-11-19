Communications students craft mask-wearing ad campaign

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University communications students got a chance to produce a real-world advertising campaign this fall encouraging their fellow students to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Their campaign focused on everyday challenges like parking, finding a spot to study, or remembering a student ID, and pointed out that wearing a mask was easier than all of these, according to the school. They even encouraged teachers to add their own “it’s easier than …” comparisons on syllabi and in the classroom.

“We realized that the fact-based messaging just isn’t working,” said Bella Utley, a senior advertising major. “This had to be concise, easy to digest and hit on an emotional level for students.” The promotions all end with the tag line “Wear Your Mask. Defend True Blue.”