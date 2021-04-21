Committee to vote on Democratic budget focused on equity

Members of the Connecticut General Assembly's budget-writing committee are expected to vote Wednesday on a proposed two-year $46 billion state spending plan crafted by the majority Democrats who say that it attempts to address many equity issues that came to light during the pandemic and the nation's reckoning on race.
The committee's budget bill is essentially a response to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed two-year $46 billion budget unveiled in February. It includes more money for financially struggling nonprofit agencies that provide social services as well as to local health and school districts, workforce development programs and other initiatives.