Combine driver flips vehicle, arrested for drunken driving

BERTHOLD, N.D. (AP) — A man has been arrested for driving drunk after flipping a farming combine in a field in northwestern North Dakota.

Police say the combine landed upside down in the field near Berthold Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the 45-year-old man was intoxicated and taken to the Ward County Jail in Minot.

The combine has extensive damage.