Columbia city councilman pleads not guilty to misdemeanor

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia city councilman pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge alleging he negotiated a quid pro quo deal with two developers.

The Columbia Missourian reports councilman Ian Thomas waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected or public official.

He is accused of working out a deal for the developers to donate $40,000 to an affordable housing group in exchange for Thomas supporting their development plans.

Thomas self-reported the allegations to the Missouri Ethics Commission, although he maintains he didn't nothing wrong.

The agreement was canceled after the city counselor and another city official said it was potentially illegal.

A case review is scheduled for Oct. 3.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com