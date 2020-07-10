Colorado superintendent to be Kentucky education head

Frankfort, Ky (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education announced Thursday that it has selected the superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district to be Kentucky’s next education commissioner.

Jason Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and rising case numbers state-wide.

Glass has been serving as superintendent in Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado. He was Iowa’s Director of Education from 2010 to 2013.

His appointment comes several months after Kentucky Gov. Beshear moved to disband the state’s school board and install 11 new members on his first day in office. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the former board members in June.

Beshear praised Glass in a statement from the governor’s office.

“His years of public education experience in classrooms, as superintendent and state director of education will help ensure our children come first,” he said. “Congratulations – now it’s time to get to work.”

The Kentucky Board of Education also approved a resolution acknowledging that the commonwealth’s public schools have a history of racial inequity and committing to racial justice.

“As your commissioner, I'm committed to taking this important work within anti-racism and inequity with all of Kentucky's public schools,” Glass said in the news release.

Glass replaces interim commissioner Kevin Brown.