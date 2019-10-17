Colorado pot farm loses millions of dollars in early freeze

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado marijuana grower has announced it lost millions of dollars during a wintry storm after half of the plants froze before harvest.

The Marijuana Business Daily reported Wednesday that Pueblo-based Los Sueños Farms lost about 20,000 plants in hours of subfreezing temperatures and several inches of snow during an October storm.

Company employees say the damage is expected to affect the entire state's marijuana supply.

Employees say retailers and processors could face higher wholesale cannabis prices, but extractors are expected to benefit by gaining access to additional plant material to manufacture goods such as infused products, edibles and concentrates.

Employees say they tried salvaging the crops by covering them with blankets and using hot water to keep the roots warm.

Los Sueños owns dozens of acres for outdoor production.

___

