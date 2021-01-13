COVID aid on agenda as Colorado lawmakers begin 2021 session

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature launched on Wednesday a brief three-day session by swearing in new members and adjusting several pandemic relief laws before it adjourns until February because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.
The 2021 session began amid FBI warnings of possible protests at state capitols in the run-up to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration Jan. 20. Those warnings were issued after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was confirming Biden's Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.