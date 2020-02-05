Colorado lawmaker takes Health and Human Services job

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado state Rep. Susan Beckman has taken a job as a regional director for the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Beckman declined to specify her new job when she abruptly resigned on the floor of the Colorado House Jan. 17, The Denver Post reports.

Beckman was appointed to direct HHS services for the department's Region 8, according to the agency's website and a Colorado House Republican Party member.

Beckman will be based in Colorado while overseeing Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

The Republican from Littleton was elected to the state House in 2016 and unsuccessfully ran for Colorado GOP chair last year.

Beckman's House seat is scheduled to be filled by a vacancy committee Saturday.

Beckman did not respond to a request for comment.