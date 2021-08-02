Colorado governor plans disaster declaration after mudslides

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday he was planning to issue a state disaster declaration and it could be “a few days to a few weeks” before a canyon in the western part of the state can be reopened following massive mudslides that blocked Interstate 70, a major transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast.

Polis said during a news conference that crews were working to clear debris and mud from the interstate, and he hopes to soon have at least one lane in each direction open through Glenwood Canyon.