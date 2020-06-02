Colorado governor, mayor: Trump threat is counterproductive

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Denver outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's governor and Denver's mayor say President Donald Trump's threat to send the military into places where some protesters have resorted to violence and vandalism could cause more unrest.

In a joint statement late Monday, Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock said that police from Denver and surrounding communities and the Colorado National Guard have been working to support peaceful demonstrations in the state's capitol and there was no reason for the deployment of troops there.

“Denver is not Little Rock in 1957, and Donald Trump is not President Eisenhower. This is a time for healing, for bringing people together, and the best way to protect civil rights is to move away from escalating violence,” the Democrats said.

Denver's protests over the death of George Floyd over the last five days have been largely peaceful but some protesters sprayed graffiti on the Capitol and other buildings, broke windows and started fires in dumpsters. A man is suspected of intentionally driving his car at police officers Saturday.

Police have used tear gas to disperse people, most recently around midnight Monday against some who stayed near the Capitol despite a 9 p.m. curfew. Police chief Paul Pazen marched with protesters earlier in the night.