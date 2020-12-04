Colorado county to make all visitors sign virus affidavit

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A county in Colorado will require visitors to sign an online affidavit that states they had a negative coronavirus test at most three days prior to arrival or, once arriving, that they will quarantine until they test negative or until 14 days has elapsed.

Pitkin County implemented the measure on Tuesday and it will take effect on Dec. 14, said county manager Jon Peacock. Pitkin County is home to Aspen’s four ski areas — Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass — and will be the only county in the state with similar requirements.

Visitors will also be asked to certify that they and their potential dependents have been symptom free for 10 days prior to arrival.

A visitor constitutes anyone who arrives to Pitkin County for an overnight stay from outside of Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield counties, The Aspen Times reported.