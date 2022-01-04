Collection of Norman Mailer's writing finds new publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — An anthology of the late Norman Mailer's writing that Random House allegedly had scheduled for his centennial in 2023, but backed off from, will be released by Skyhorse Publishing. The publisher has taken on such discarded works as Woody Allen's memoir “Apropos of Nothing” and a Philip Roth biography written by Blake Bailey.
Andrew Wylie, whose literary agency represents the Mailer estate, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Skyhorse Publishing will release the book and that Random House has waived any reprint fees. He said that such details as the book's contents, title and date of publication were still to be determined.