Coldwell Banker supports Wilton Library for Giving Tuesday

Coldwell Banker Realty agents present Elaine Tai-Lauria, Wilton Library’s executive director, with a $1,000 check to kick off the fundraising for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, 2020. From left are Bob Travers; Courtney Lilly, Wilton Library; Sabrina McGehee; Kathleen Brennan; Gail Cioffi; Elaine Tai-Lauria, Wilton Library; Cindy Wein; Jessica Batista; and Jeff Turner. less Coldwell Banker Realty agents present Elaine Tai-Lauria, Wilton Library’s executive director, with a $1,000 check to kick off the fundraising for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, 2020. From left are Bob Travers; ... more Photo: Wilton Library / Contributed Photo Photo: Wilton Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coldwell Banker supports Wilton Library for Giving Tuesday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton Library will participate in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, and has already received a donation from the agents of Coldwell Banker Realty of Wilton. The representatives are donating portions of their commissions to the library in the amount of $1,000 to honor the community and the library.

“We are so thankful to this group of Coldwell Banker agents who are selflessly giving to Wilton Library for Giving Tuesday,” said Courtney Lilly, the library’s development director. “These are difficult times for everyone, and we’re thrilled that Coldwell Banker is challenging the community to give what they can to Wilton Library, the jewel of the community. The realty group understands that it’s the power of people who can transform their communities, and they are setting an example of that for this special day.”

Giving Tuesday provides people with a way to give to a cause they care about. To give to Wilton Library on Giving Tuesday, donors may click here or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that receives some of its funding through the public/private partnership with the town of Wilton. Twenty-five percent of the library’s budget beyond what the town provides has to be raised each year. Those funds cover 100 percent of the books, audiobooks, DVDs, and music CDs that are on the shelves and all of the content of the Digital Library, as well as programs and services for all ages.

For more information, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or contact Courtney Lilly at 203-762-6323 or clilly@wiltonlibrary.org.