Cock-a-doodle-doo! French rooster crows over court win

PARIS (AP) — A French court has ruled that a rooster called Maurice can keep crowing, rejecting a complaint from neighbors who were suing over noise nuisance.

Maurice's owner, Corinne Fesseau, will be able to keep the rooster on the small island of Oleron, off France's Atlantic coast.

Her lawyer, Julien Papineau, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Fesseau "is happy. She cried when I when I told her the court's decision."

Maurice's dawn crowing is exasperating Fesseau's neighbors, a retired couple. The plaintiffs were ordered to pay 1,000 euros ($1,005) in damages to Fesseau, plus court costs.

The case and several other lawsuits against the sound of church bells, and the noises and smells from farms, have prompted a national debate over how to protect rural culture.